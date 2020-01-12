Take the pledge to vote

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to ATK vs Kerala Blasters Telecast, Prediction

ISL 2019-20: ATK host Kerala Blasters as they look to go back on top of the points table.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 12, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to ATK vs Kerala Blasters Telecast, Prediction
ATK will host Kerala Blasters. (Photo Credit: ISL)

The Indian Super League 2019-20 match 58 will be played between ATK and Kerala Blasters on January 12, Sunday. The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Kerala Blasters match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. In their last outing, ATK defeated Mumbai City FC 2-0, whereas Kerala Blasters crushed Hyderabad FC 5-1.

The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Kerala Blasters will start at 7:30PM. ATK are currently third on the standings with 21 points. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters sit on the eighth spot with 11 points.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Rafa Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Marcelinho, Laldanmawia Ralte, Bobo, Robin Singh

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Salam Ranjan Singh, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Javi Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, ATK vs Kerala Blasters match start?

The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Kerala Blasters match will start at 7:30PM on Sunday, January 12. The ATK vs Kerala Blasters fixture will be at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, ATK vs Kerala Blasters match on TV?

The ATK vs Kerala Blasters match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, ATK vs Kerala Blasters match on live streaming?

The live streaming of ATK vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
