Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to ATK vs Kerala Blasters Telecast, Prediction
ISL 2019-20: ATK host Kerala Blasters as they look to go back on top of the points table.
ATK will host Kerala Blasters. (Photo Credit: ISL)
The Indian Super League 2019-20 match 58 will be played between ATK and Kerala Blasters on January 12, Sunday. The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Kerala Blasters match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. In their last outing, ATK defeated Mumbai City FC 2-0, whereas Kerala Blasters crushed Hyderabad FC 5-1.
The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Kerala Blasters will start at 7:30PM. ATK are currently third on the standings with 21 points. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters sit on the eighth spot with 11 points.
PROBABLE LINE-UPS
Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Rafa Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Marcelinho, Laldanmawia Ralte, Bobo, Robin Singh
ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Salam Ranjan Singh, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Javi Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna
What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, ATK vs Kerala Blasters match start?
The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Kerala Blasters match will start at 7:30PM on Sunday, January 12. The ATK vs Kerala Blasters fixture will be at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, ATK vs Kerala Blasters match on TV?
The ATK vs Kerala Blasters match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, ATK vs Kerala Blasters match on live streaming?
The live streaming of ATK vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Am Recovering Fast from Injury, Says Shahid Kapoor
- Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Roars
- India vs Australia | Coach Camped Out Last Night to Check on Dew: Kane Richardson
- Pune Police Had the Perfect Response to Twitter User Asking Them for Woman's Phone Number
- Someone Turned an Indian Scout Bobber Into a Handsome Flat-Tracker and the Result is Jaw-Dropping