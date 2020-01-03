Take the pledge to vote

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction

ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC and FC Goa go head-to-head in the first ISL game of the year 2020.

January 3, 2020
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction
The Indian Super League match 50 will see Bengaluru FC take on FC Goa in their first 2020 fixture. The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. In their last outing, reigning champions Bengaluru FC lost by ATK, whereas FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC 4-3. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa will commence at 7:30PM.

Speaking at the pre-match conference, FC Goa assistant coach Jesus Tato said, "I think we have to check our mistakes but also we have to give credit to our players because in the worst moment, they scored a goal, bounced back, and after that, finished the match and got the three points, which was very important for us to continue at the top of the table. It's true that we suffered in the second half, but it's also true that we got the three points."

On the other hand, Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadra spoke about the upcoming challenge and said, "Games against Goa are always interesting. There is a lot of things happening always. Like the late goal in the final, or the penalty in the last match. We can expect anything from the game. Their players have been more or less the same (as that of last season)."

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match will start at 7:30PM on Friday, January 3. The Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa fixture will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match on TV?

The Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

