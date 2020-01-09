Take the pledge to vote

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Telecast, Team News

ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC host Jamshedpur FC as they look to consolidate spot in the Top 3 of the points table.

Updated:January 9, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Telecast, Team News
The Indian Super League 2019-20 will see Bengaluru FC host Jamshedpur FC on January 9, Thursday. The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Bengaluru FC, who are currently third in the ISL table, will be hosting team Jamshedpur, who are lagging behind in the bottom five. After their previous win against FC Goa, Bengaluru FC are charged up to get their second consecutive win, whereas Jamshedpur FC, who are winless in their last five games, are desperate for a win. The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture will commence at 7:30PM.

Ahead of the match, Bengaluru goalkeeping coach Javier Pinillos said, "Sunil Chhetri is our top scorer but we are creating chances, but other players should also score. All the attacking players are working hard to score. I am sure they will help us during the next matches. We play in a good way and we create a lot of chances."

On the other hand, Jamshedpur coach Antonio Iriondo said, "Every match is different, you have to create chances and then finish the chances. Without Sergio Castel, we are creating chances, but we are not able to finish those chances. Obviously, his absence is worrying. He is still not fit to play. Hopefully, he will be able to play from the next match."

LINE-UPS:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Manuel Onwu, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan.

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Narender Gahlot, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Memo Moura, Farukh Choudhary, Gourav Mukhi, David Grande.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC match will start at 7:30PM on Thursday, January 9. The Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC fixture will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC match on TV?

The Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

