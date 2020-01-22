Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Telecast, Prediction

The match 64 of Indian Super League 2019-20 will see Odisha FC lock horns with defending champions Bengaluru FC on Wednesday. The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. In the last match, Bengaluru FC lost to Mumbai City FC 2-0, whereas Odisha FC beat Hyderabad FC 2-1. The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC will kick off 7:30PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat stressed the importance of winning the upcoming game and said, "All the remaining matches are important ones because we only have 15 points to earn and we need to work on that. We have the support of the people at Kanteerava to help us get the three points. Odisha come into the match after a very good performance, but we have been putting up good performances in all our home games this season. We have been getting the points, we lost only against Mumbai, but the rest of the games we have been very strong at home. We will fight for the three points against Odisha."

Other hand, Odisha head coach Josep Gombau spoke about the upcoming challenge and said, "Bengaluru are a team which manages the game very well. If they score first, they fall back and they do not concede too many goals. I think what's important is that we play our game and do not change depending on which team we play. I think it will be a very close game."

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Diawandou Diagne, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Romeo Fernandes, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Aridane Santana

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match will start at 7:30PM on Friday, January 22. The Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC fixture will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match on TV?

The Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

