Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Telecast, Team News

Chennaiyin FC will face Bengaluru FC in the ongoing Indian Super League 2019-20 on Sunday, February 9. The ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC game will be played on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC, who are at the 3rd spot in the standings with 28 points. Chennaiyin FC are at the 5th spot with 21 points.

In their last match, Bengaluru FC kept a clean sheet with 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC. Whereas, Chennaiyin FC handed a comprehensive 6-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC will commence at 7:30PM.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match will start at 7:30PM on Sunday, February 9. Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match on TV?

The 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.