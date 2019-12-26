Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction

The upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 game will see Chennaiyin FC face FC Goa on December 26, Thursday. Chennaiyin FC, who are unbeaten in their last four games, will look to keep themselves on track when they host Goa. On the other hand, in-form Goa will aim to go back on top of the points table in their away game. The ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The match will commence at 7:30PM.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said, "We are in a nice place. The disappointment is that Eli (Sabia) is suspended, who is a fantastic player for us. That will be a miss, but that then allows someone to step in. So, we are in a good place and looking forward to the game."

On the other hand, FC Goa head coach, Sergio Lobera stressed on the fact that his side needs to learn from their mistake and improve. "We have to study and learn and improve our mistakes. We have made mistakes in every match. We are working in the same way, to try and improve 100 per cent for the next game. I think it is very important to play between the lines. In the last match (against Odisha FC), we had too much distances between the lines and it's difficult to combine in attack and defence."

Probable Line-ups:

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Tondonba Singh, Lucian Goian (C), Masih Saighani, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match will start at 7:30PM on Thursday, December 26. The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match on TV?

The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match on live streaming?

The live streaming of, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

