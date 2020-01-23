Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Telecast, Prediction

Chennaiyin FC will play host to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League 2019-20 game on Thursday, January 23. The ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. In their last game, Chennaiyin FC defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0, whereas Jamshedpur FC scored a dramatic 3-2 win over Kerala Blasters FC. The Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle said, "I think every game you play, you've got to understand that you're playing against very good opponents in the ISL. Every team have talent players, dangerous players."

On the other hand, Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo said, "It looks pretty clear that there are going to be three teams that are going to be fighting for the first position. And there is one more spot for the other teams to get into. So, we are fighting with all the injuries that we have. Piti, Sergio (Castel) and now Tiri. We have to be ready. Every match for us is like a final. We have to keep fighting."

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry, Edwin Vanspaul, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Jitendra Singh, Memo Moura, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will start at 7:30PM on Thursday, January 23. The Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on TV?

The Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.