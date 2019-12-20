Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Telecast, Prediction

The Indian Super League 2019-20 week 8 match number 36 will see Chennaiyin FC face The match 42 of Indian Super League 2019-20 will see Chennaiyin FC play host to their southern rivals Kerala Blasters FC on December 20, Friday. The ISL 2019-20 fixture Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Chennaiyin FC will eye to register their second win when they face the Kerala side. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC, who had a poor start to this season, will be eyeing to bring their campaign back on track. The ISL 2019-20 game Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will commence at 7:30 PM.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, new Chennaiyin FC head coach, Owen Coyle, said, "The first home game for myself is very exciting against a very good side in Kerala Blasters. In terms of preparation, the players have worked very hard."

"Their attitude in training, quality, their understanding of what we are asking them is there for all to see. We have quality within the team and we have to show that. Kerala Blasters I think are a very good side with good players. We are very respectful of them, but we do not fear anyone. We give respect but we are ready. If we play to our best, we can win the game," he added.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed said, "Our performances this season is completely different from our displays last season. The brand of football that our coach (Eelco Schattorie) has brought to the team is very different. But we have been making individual mistakes in all our matches so far because of a lack of concentration from the players. We are working on improving that and I think despite having many players injured, whoever has come into the team has stood out and showed their character,"

Probable line-ups:

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Nerijus Valskis

Kerala Blaster FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Rahul KP, Mario Arques, Messi Bouli, Sahal Abdul Samad

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Friday, December 20. The Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on TV?

The Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match live streaming?

The live streaming of, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

