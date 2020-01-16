Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Telecast, Prediction

Chennaiyin FC will host NorthEast United FC on January 16, Thursday for their Indian Super League 2019-20 clash. The ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Chennaiyin FC registered a 3-1 victory against Hyderabad FC in their previous match while NorthEast United FC lost to FC Goa 2-0. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle stressed the importance of making their home advantage count and said, "NorthEast are a great team and it will be a tough match for us. They are trying to strengthen their squad. Every game is a tough game in this league. But to go out there in our home stadium, on our home field, we are looking forward to it and are excited about the challenge ahead."

On the other hand, NorthEast head coach Robert Jarni said, "We lost a couple of matches as well as points in the last minutes of the game. We have a very young team, a very promising team. We lost Asamoah Gyan, who cannot be with us. He is a big miss, both on and off the pitch. We were unlucky because we lost those games in the last minute. Moreover, Gyan was injured and we played without him. So, when we add all this together, that made a huge difference. But I have maximum trust in my players, which is why we are not afraid. The players are becoming better every day during the training sessions. That gives me hope."

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Reagan Singh, Lalengmawia, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Redeem Tlang, Rupert Nongrum, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match will start at 7:30PM on Thursday, January 16. The Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match on TV?

The Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

