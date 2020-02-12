Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Telecast, Team News

The upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 match will see FC Goa play host to Mumbai City FC on Wednesday, February 12. The ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. Mumbai City FC will face off the hosts with an eye on keeping themselves tight at the fourth spot in the standings. Meanwhile, FC Goa are at the second position with 33 points and will look to go top again. The Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC will commence at 7:30PM.

FC Goa played their last match against Hyderabad FC and thrashed them 4-1 while Mumbai City FC overcame Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in a dramatic manner.

FC Goa's interim manager Clifford Miranda said the focus is to win two games and see how the others fare. "We have to win two games. Then we will see what happens. Our focus is on winning. I think the team which is best positioned to finish on top is ATK. So, the pressure is on them and not on us," he said.

Mumbai boss Jorge Costa, on the other hand, said, "It will be an open game. They don't know how to play defensive football. Especially, because of the quality they have. They will be fighting to finish first. We will play for a top-four spot. Both of us have pressure to deliver. I hope the fans will enjoy the game and we get the three points."

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Subhasish Bose, Mato Grgic, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Bidyananda Singh, Modou Sougou

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match will kick off at 7:30PM. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium), Goa.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC on TV?

The ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

