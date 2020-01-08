Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Telecast, Prediction

The Indian Super League 2019-20 match 54 will see FC Goa face NorthEast United FC on January 8, Wednesday. The ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. NorthEast United FC, who are reeling at the eighth spot in the ISL table, will be eyeing a big upset. FC Goa, who lost their previous game to defending champions Bengaluru FC, will look to get back to winning ways and take the top spot again. The ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC fixture will commence at 7:30PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the tie, NorthEast head coach Robert Jarni spoke about the dressing room environment, "We have two matches in hand. This match against Goa is very important for us. The mood inside the camp is really great and we are ready for the match. We are completely focused on the next match. We will go there to try and win."

On the other hand, Goa head coach Sergio Lobera said, "For me, the main aim is to win the league. In my first season here, Goa were 10 points below Bengaluru and in the second season, we lost the trophy to them in the final minutes. Now, we are two points above them and that is the important thing for me. The last match, we lost against Bengaluru but it was maybe one of the best matches for FC Goa. We lost the match because of their set-pieces. I am very proud of how my players played in the last match."

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas

NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match will start at 7:30PM on Wednesday, January 8. The FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match on TV?

The FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

