Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to FC Goa vs Odisha FC Telecast, Prediction

The Indian Super League 2019-20 match 44 will see FC Goa play host to Odisha FC on December 22, Sunday. The Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Odisha FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa In their last game, FC Goa defeated ATK 2-1, whereas Odisha FC also kept a clean sheet after registering a win against Hyderabad FC. The ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Odisha FC will commence at 7:30 PM.

Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau stressed on the fact while speaking at his pre-match press conference. He said, "We know that Goa is a very good team but we came here with the aim to try and get a result."

FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera spoke about the competitive nature of the Hero ISL, "I think this season all the teams are very good. It is very competitive. I think every match is very important. It's not only about the top four. Getting three points in every match is very important, especially against a very good team like Odisha. The focus right now is not to finish on the top of the league but to win matches. They are a team who play similar to us. It is a very important match and we need to get a win."

Probable Line-ups:

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh,

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Odisha FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs Odisha FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Sunday, December 22. The FC Goa vs Odisha FC fixture will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Odisha FC match on TV?

The FC Goa vs Odisha FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, FC Goa vs Odisha FC match live streaming?

The live streaming of, FC Goa vs Odisha FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

