Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to FC Goa vs Odisha FC Telecast, Prediction
FC Goa take on Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League.
FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)
The Indian Super League 2019-20 match 44 will see FC Goa play host to Odisha FC on December 22, Sunday. The Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Odisha FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa In their last game, FC Goa defeated ATK 2-1, whereas Odisha FC also kept a clean sheet after registering a win against Hyderabad FC. The ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Odisha FC will commence at 7:30 PM.
Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau stressed on the fact while speaking at his pre-match press conference. He said, "We know that Goa is a very good team but we came here with the aim to try and get a result."
FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera spoke about the competitive nature of the Hero ISL, "I think this season all the teams are very good. It is very competitive. I think every match is very important. It's not only about the top four. Getting three points in every match is very important, especially against a very good team like Odisha. The focus right now is not to finish on the top of the league but to win matches. They are a team who play similar to us. It is a very important match and we need to get a win."
Probable Line-ups:
FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh,
Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar
What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Odisha FC match start?
The ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs Odisha FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Sunday, December 22. The FC Goa vs Odisha FC fixture will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Odisha FC match on TV?
The FC Goa vs Odisha FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, FC Goa vs Odisha FC match live streaming?
The live streaming of, FC Goa vs Odisha FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
