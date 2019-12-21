Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Hyderabad FC vs ATK Telecast, Prediction

Hyderabad FC host ATK at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 21, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Hyderabad FC vs ATK Telecast, Prediction
Hyderabad FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

The Indian Super League 2019-20 match 43 will see Hyderabad FC face ATK on December 21, Saturday. The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs ATK will be played at GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. In their last game, Hyderabad FC lost to Odisha FC 3-2, whereas ATK were handed defeat by FC Goa. The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs ATK will commence at 7:30 PM.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas said, "Football is about winning or losing. I think we performed well against FC Goa. I think now (the loss against them) is in the past. I want to talk about the next match against Hyderabad. The Goa match is in the past."

On the other hand, Hyderabad head coach Phil Brown addressed his club's position on the league table, "Well, we are concerned about where we are on the league table. We are hoping that we can do something about it in the second half of the season. As any coach would tell you, once you got your best players on the pitch and you're losing games, then you have only yourself to blame. Now that I have my best players available, hopefully, the second half of the season will be more positive than the first half."

Probable Line-ups:

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (C) (GK), Asish Rai, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Matthew Kilgallon, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Rohit Kumar, Laldanmawia Ralte, Giles Barnes, Bobo, Robin Singh

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Prabir Das, Agustin Iniguez (C), Edu Garcia, Sehnaj Singh, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs ATK match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Hyderabad FC vs ATK match will start at 7:30 PM on Saturday, December 21. The Hyderabad FC vs ATK fixture will be at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs ATK match on TV?

The Hyderabad FC vs ATK match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Hyderabad FC vs ATK match live streaming?

The live streaming of, Hyderabad FC vs ATK match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

