Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
2-min read

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast, Team News

ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC will be looking to avoid a third straight loss when they host Chennaiyin FC.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast, Team News
Marcelinho of Hyderabad FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Hyderabad FC will face host to Chennaiyin FC in the upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 on January 10, Friday. The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. In their previous outing, Hyderabad FC were thrashed by Kerala Blasters FC 5-1 whereas Chennaiyin FC lost 2-0 to Odisha FC. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hyderabad head coach Phil Brown said, "It's the first of three home games (for us). Our home performances haven't been that bad. The supporters have stayed with us and we rewarded them with some good results. Hopefully the home performances will arrest the situation we are in."

On the other hand, Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle spoke on his side's disappointing record and said, " We have to make sure we are at our best (against Hyderabad). It's been more than a year since the club has won a game away from home. So, we have to start picking up points (on the road). We had a very good draw against Jamshedpur, where we should have won the game. Second half in the other night at Odisha, we did very well. So, we have to be together. We have good players. We have some terrific Indian players. I have been really impressed and have enjoyed working with the Indian players. I think they are getting better."

LINE-UPS:

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira (C), Bobo

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will start at 7:30PM on Friday, January 10. The Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on TV?

The Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram