Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast, Team News

Hyderabad FC will face host to Chennaiyin FC in the upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 on January 10, Friday. The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. In their previous outing, Hyderabad FC were thrashed by Kerala Blasters FC 5-1 whereas Chennaiyin FC lost 2-0 to Odisha FC. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hyderabad head coach Phil Brown said, "It's the first of three home games (for us). Our home performances haven't been that bad. The supporters have stayed with us and we rewarded them with some good results. Hopefully the home performances will arrest the situation we are in."

On the other hand, Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle spoke on his side's disappointing record and said, " We have to make sure we are at our best (against Hyderabad). It's been more than a year since the club has won a game away from home. So, we have to start picking up points (on the road). We had a very good draw against Jamshedpur, where we should have won the game. Second half in the other night at Odisha, we did very well. So, we have to be together. We have good players. We have some terrific Indian players. I have been really impressed and have enjoyed working with the Indian players. I think they are getting better."

LINE-UPS:

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira (C), Bobo

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will start at 7:30PM on Friday, January 10. The Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on TV?

The Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

