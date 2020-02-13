Take the pledge to vote

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Telecast, Team News

ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC host Jamshedpur FC in their last home game of the season.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Telecast, Team News
Hyderabad FC will play host to Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 match 81 on Thursday. The upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. In the previous week, Hyderabad FC were thrashed by FC Goa 4-1, whereas Jamshedpur held NorthEast United to a thrilling 3-3 draw. The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC will commence at 7:30PM.

At the pre-match press conference, Hyderabad interim head coach Javier Gurri Lopez said, "This match is really important for us as it will be our last match at our home in Hyderabad. We are also coming from a disappointing match against FC Goa, where our performance wasn't very good. We are expecting to have a good match against Jamshedpur. We want to get the three points for the supporters and owners, because they deserve that".

Meanwhile, Antonio Iriondo, Jamshedpur FC head coach, said, "We want to win. Both teams are struggling for victories. We are not getting to the top four but we want to play the best match we can and try to win".

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sahil Panwar, Matthew Kilgallon, Souvik Chakrabarti, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Marcelo Pereira, Bobo

Jamshedpur FC: Rafique Ali (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Sandip Mandi, Memo Moura, Bikash Jairu, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Aniket Jadhav, CK Vineeth, David Grande

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will kick off at 7:30PM. Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC on TV?

The 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

