Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Telecast, Prediction

Hyderabad FC will play host to Odisha FC in the upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 game on January 15, Wednesday. The ISL 2019 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. In the previous week, Hyderabad FC lost to Chennaiyin FC 3-1, whereas Odisha FC kept a clean sheet by defeating Mumbai City FC 2-0. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Hyderabad FC assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo stressed on the importance of the upcoming fixtures and said, "The next six games, all the players are going to play for pride, the prestige. They know they are not going to make it to the semi-finals. I think they will try and work hard. They are professionals. They want to give their best. There were times when they were really close to the win. But unfortunately, they could not. Hopefully, they go out against Odisha and turn things around."

Meanwhile, Odisha head coach Josep Gombau said, "It is very important for us to go game-by-game. This is the way we approach (games). We have six games (left to play) and we will try to do our best in every single game. After that, when we finish, we will see in which position we are."

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Adil Khan, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Asish Rai, Giles Barnes, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira, Nestor Jesus Benitez

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match will start at 7:30PM on Wednesday, January 15. Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC fixture will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match on TV?

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

