1-min read

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Telecast, Team News

ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC will look to arrest their downslide as they host Kerala Blasters.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 19, 2020, 7:43 PM IST
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Telecast, Team News
Jamshedpur FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

The Indian Super League 2019-20 will see Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters lock horns on Sunday, January 19. The ISL 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters face-off will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. Jamshedpur FC, who are currently at the eighth position, will host Kerala Blasters, positioned just above the former. After their previous win against ATK, Kerala Blasters will be charged up to get another win, whereas Jamshedpur FC will be desperate for a win. The ISL 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters fixture will commence at 7:30PM.

Jamshedpur FC recently lost their third game in a row after going down to Bengaluru FC in their last outing. Striker Sergio Castel and midfielder Piti continue to be on the sidelines with injury that has led to Jamshedpur sinking.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters have improved their results with consecutive wins but a total of only three victories in the season so far.

Jamshedpur FC Starting Line-up: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Joyner Lourenco, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Bikash Jairu, Memo Moura, Sumeet Passi, David Grande, Farukh Choudhary.

Kerala Blasters Starting Line-up: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku, Vlatko Drobarov, Mario Arques, Halicharan Narzary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mouhamadou Gning, Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C).

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match will start at 7:30PM on Sunday, January 19. The Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters fixture will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match on TV?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

