Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Telecast, Prediction

The Indian Super League 2019-20 match No.37 will see Kerala Blasters FC take on Jamshedpur FC on December 13, Friday. Kerala Blasters FC will eye ending their winless run when they host Jamshedpur FC. The ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC, who have never lost any game against the Kerala outfit, will look to continue their winning streak in their away fixture. However, Jamshedpur FC have drawn their last two games while Kerala Blasters have just one won this season so far. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kerala head coach Eelco Schattorie spoke about the many late goals scored this season, "This has a lot to do with the quality of the teams. One of the first things and even during the team meetings what I keep on repeating is that the team needs to make sure not to concede goals during set-pieces. Last year, my team (NorthEast United FC) had the best set-piece record defensively. This year, some things can be done but it can get mismatched. We have to find solutions."

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC head coach Antonio Iriondo said, "Maybe Piti and Sergio Castel were more important to our team than we thought. Probably another player will come in the squad for him and he will try to do his best. Hopefully it will be enough. We cannot say what could have happened when they were in the team, but we are missing them a little bit. We need to learn how to play without them."

Probable Line-ups

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Rahul KP, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Messi Bouli, Sahal Abdul Samad

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Jitendra Singh, Narender Gahlot, Aitor Monroy, Robin Gurung, Mobashir Rahman, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will start at 7:30PM on Friday, December 13. The Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on TV?

The Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

