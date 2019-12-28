Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC Telecast, Prediction

Kerala Blasters will take on NorthEast United FC in their upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture on December 28, Saturday. The ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Kerala Blasters, who are on an eight-match winless run, will look to turn the table of fortunes when they host NorthEast United FC. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Speaking on his side's current form, Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie said, "The thing that we have to focus on as a team is to try and bounce back from the last game. They have only won twice. They have lost their last two games. Hopefully, that is an advantage for us. They are a little bit down as well. We play in our home ground and hopefully, we are a little bit lucky."

On facing his old club, the 48-year-old added, "You can't deny that when you play against your old club, it gives a certain dynamic. But to be honest, I'm pretty emotionless regarding that because I am only focusing on our team at the moment."

PREDICTED LINE-UPS:

Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh (GK); Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Raju Gaikwad, Mohamad Rakip; Mario Arques, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad; Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Messi Bouli.

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK); Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Nim Dorjee; Jose Leudo, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Redeem Tlang, Panagiotis Triadis, Lalengmawia; Martin Chaves.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC match will start at 7:30PM on Saturday, December 28. The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC fixture will be at the the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC match on TV?

The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

