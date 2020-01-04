Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Mumbai City FC vs ATK Telecast, Prediction

Mumbai City FC take on ATK with the hope of registering their first-ever four-match winning streak in the Indian Super League.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 4, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Mumbai City FC vs ATK Telecast, Prediction
Mumbai City FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

The upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 game will Mumbai City FC take on ATK on January 4, Saturday. The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs ATK will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena. In their last outing, Mumbai City FC defeated Hyderabad FC 2-1, whereas ATK registered a win against Bengaluru FC. The Indian Super League 2019-20 match Mumbai City FC vs ATK will commence at 7:30 pm.

Calling Mumbai a dangerous opponent, ATK head coach said, Antonio Lopez Habas, "Mumbai is a very dangerous opponent because they have a style of play. We have a big problem in defence because they have good strikers, good wingers and are also solid in defence. It is difficult against all teams in the league because they are dangerous in attack and hard in defence. But I think we will have our chances and we have to use them. I think that Mumbai is one of the more important teams in the league."

On the other hand, Mumbai head coach, Jorge Costa reflected on that particular game at the pre-match press conference, and stated, "We played a wonderful game in Kolkata. We could have won the game. We are ready. We know what to do according to their qualities. If they will play three at the back, we know what to do. If they play with four, we know what to do. It will be a different game compared to Kolkata. But we cannot forget we did. We stopped ATK from playing with a good organization. We had more chances to score. I don't know if we will see the same game (in Mumbai)."

Probable line-ups:

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Rowllin Borges, Mohamed Larbi, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Prabir Das, Sumit Rathi, Armando Sosa Pena, Sehnaj Singh, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 , Mumbai City FC vs ATK match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs ATK match will start at 7:30 pm on Saturday, January 4. The Mumbai City FC vs ATK fixture will be at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 , Mumbai City FC vs ATK match on TV?

The Mumbai City FC vs ATK match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs ATK match on live streaming?

The live streaming of, Mumbai City FC vs ATK match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram