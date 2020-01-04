Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Mumbai City FC vs ATK Telecast, Prediction

The upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 game will Mumbai City FC take on ATK on January 4, Saturday. The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs ATK will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena. In their last outing, Mumbai City FC defeated Hyderabad FC 2-1, whereas ATK registered a win against Bengaluru FC. The Indian Super League 2019-20 match Mumbai City FC vs ATK will commence at 7:30 pm.

Calling Mumbai a dangerous opponent, ATK head coach said, Antonio Lopez Habas, "Mumbai is a very dangerous opponent because they have a style of play. We have a big problem in defence because they have good strikers, good wingers and are also solid in defence. It is difficult against all teams in the league because they are dangerous in attack and hard in defence. But I think we will have our chances and we have to use them. I think that Mumbai is one of the more important teams in the league."

On the other hand, Mumbai head coach, Jorge Costa reflected on that particular game at the pre-match press conference, and stated, "We played a wonderful game in Kolkata. We could have won the game. We are ready. We know what to do according to their qualities. If they will play three at the back, we know what to do. If they play with four, we know what to do. It will be a different game compared to Kolkata. But we cannot forget we did. We stopped ATK from playing with a good organization. We had more chances to score. I don't know if we will see the same game (in Mumbai)."

Probable line-ups:

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Rowllin Borges, Mohamed Larbi, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Prabir Das, Sumit Rathi, Armando Sosa Pena, Sehnaj Singh, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 , Mumbai City FC vs ATK match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs ATK match will start at 7:30 pm on Saturday, January 4. The Mumbai City FC vs ATK fixture will be at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 , Mumbai City FC vs ATK match on TV?

The Mumbai City FC vs ATK match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs ATK match on live streaming?

The live streaming of, Mumbai City FC vs ATK match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

