1-min read

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Telecast, Prediction

Mumbai City FC take on Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 29, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Telecast, Prediction
Mumbai City FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

The Indian Super League 2019-20 will see Mumbai City FC take on Hyderabad FC on Sunday, December 29. Both the sides will eye to end 2019 on a high note when they square off at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC will commence at 7:30 PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mumbai head coach Jorge Costa said, "Sunday's game is very important for us against a very good team. Hyderabad don't deserve to be in the place they are in right now. They have very good players and a good coach. We respect the opponents and we may change a few things."

Probable line-ups:

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Surchandra Singh, Mohamed Larbi, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Adil Khan, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Asish Rai, Giles Barnes, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Sunday, December 29. The Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture will be at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match on TV?

The Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match on the live streaming?

The live streaming of, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

