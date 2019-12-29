Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Telecast, Prediction

The Indian Super League 2019-20 will see Mumbai City FC take on Hyderabad FC on Sunday, December 29. Both the sides will eye to end 2019 on a high note when they square off at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC will commence at 7:30 PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mumbai head coach Jorge Costa said, "Sunday's game is very important for us against a very good team. Hyderabad don't deserve to be in the place they are in right now. They have very good players and a good coach. We respect the opponents and we may change a few things."

Probable line-ups:

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Surchandra Singh, Mohamed Larbi, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Adil Khan, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Asish Rai, Giles Barnes, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Sunday, December 29. The Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture will be at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match on TV?

The Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match on the live streaming?

The live streaming of, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

