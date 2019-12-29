Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Telecast, Prediction
Mumbai City FC take on Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League.
Mumbai City FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
The Indian Super League 2019-20 will see Mumbai City FC take on Hyderabad FC on Sunday, December 29. Both the sides will eye to end 2019 on a high note when they square off at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC will commence at 7:30 PM.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mumbai head coach Jorge Costa said, "Sunday's game is very important for us against a very good team. Hyderabad don't deserve to be in the place they are in right now. They have very good players and a good coach. We respect the opponents and we may change a few things."
Probable line-ups:
Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Surchandra Singh, Mohamed Larbi, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou
Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Adil Khan, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Asish Rai, Giles Barnes, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira
What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match start?
The ISL 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Sunday, December 29. The Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture will be at the Mumbai Football Arena.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match on TV?
The Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match on the live streaming?
The live streaming of, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty to Help Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz Patch Up, Twiteratti Divided
- Year in Review: Tech Companies Want to Get Inside Your Wallet, For Your Data
- Indian Army Develops System to Check Drunk Driving, Not Wearing Seatbelt in Military Vehicles
- Tried CPR, But was Too Late, Says Kushal Punjabi's Friend Chetan Hansraj
- Goodest Boy: Golden Retriever Helping its Owner With Shopping Bags is All Kinds of Adorable