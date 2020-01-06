Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast, Prediction

The match 53 of the Indian Super League 2019-20 will see Odisha FC play host to former champions, Chennaiyin FC on January 6 (Monday). The ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Odisha FC will eye to register their second consecutive win on home turf when they face the Chennai outfit. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC will commence at 7:30 pm.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, assistant coaches Thangboi Singto and Jacobo Varela briefed the assessment of Odisha's season so far and said, "We have created a lot of chances in the league, particularly from crosses. It shows that we are creating, which is very difficult in football. Of course, we have scored goals but we need to score more. Defensively, we have not done that well. But the players know what they need to do. Head coach Gombau and the coaching staff are working on it and hopefully the results will show from the next match."

Calling it a tough fixture, Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle said, "As always, we are very respectful of our opponents, but equally, we feel we have a very talented squad ourselves. We are playing good football. We are exciting to watch. It will be a tough game. Two very attack minded teams trying to win the game. It will be an entertaining match. We are coming here to try and win three points,"

Probable line-ups:

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Tondonba Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembr

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will start at 7:30 pm on Monday, January 6. The Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on TV?

The Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on the live streaming?

The live streaming of, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

