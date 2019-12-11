Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Telecast, Prediction

The Indian Super League 2019-20 week 8 match number 36 will see Odisha FC face Hyderabad FC on December 11, Wednesday. The ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune. In their previous encounters, Odisha FC went down 0-1 against Bengaluru FC while Hyderabad FC lost to FC Goa by the same margin. Both the sides have just won one game so far and will be eyeing a desperate win to get their campaign on track. The Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, will commence at 7:30PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown said he feels like home whenever he visits Pune. Brown further spoke about their opponents and said, "We know it's Odisha. We know the type of football their coach wants to play. We respect the coach and the players that they have. We believe that we are just around the corner of a good run. We believe that we are close to winning a game of football."

On the other hand, Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau said, "For us, it's been difficult because we are not playing in Odisha, which is our home ground. We need to be very thankful for the support of the Pune people. We are satisfied here also as we could not have our own ground ready to play these three games."

Probable line-ups:

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Asish Rai, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Matthew Kilgallon, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Rohit Kumar, Laldanmawia Ralte, Giles Barnes, Bobo, Robin Singh

This year total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams include Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match will start at 7:30PM on Wednesday, December 11. The Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture will be at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match on TV?

The Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

