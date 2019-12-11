Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Telecast, Prediction
ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC play their final match in Pune against Hyderabad FC as both teams desperately look for a win.
Odisha FC host Hyderabad FC in Pune. (Photo Credit: ISL)
The Indian Super League 2019-20 week 8 match number 36 will see Odisha FC face Hyderabad FC on December 11, Wednesday. The ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune. In their previous encounters, Odisha FC went down 0-1 against Bengaluru FC while Hyderabad FC lost to FC Goa by the same margin. Both the sides have just won one game so far and will be eyeing a desperate win to get their campaign on track. The Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, will commence at 7:30PM.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown said he feels like home whenever he visits Pune. Brown further spoke about their opponents and said, "We know it's Odisha. We know the type of football their coach wants to play. We respect the coach and the players that they have. We believe that we are just around the corner of a good run. We believe that we are close to winning a game of football."
On the other hand, Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau said, "For us, it's been difficult because we are not playing in Odisha, which is our home ground. We need to be very thankful for the support of the Pune people. We are satisfied here also as we could not have our own ground ready to play these three games."
Probable line-ups:
Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar
Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Asish Rai, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Matthew Kilgallon, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Rohit Kumar, Laldanmawia Ralte, Giles Barnes, Bobo, Robin Singh
This year total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams include Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.
What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match start?
The ISL 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match will start at 7:30PM on Wednesday, December 11. The Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture will be at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match on TV?
The Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match on live streaming?
The live streaming of Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nusrat Jahan Wins Hearts After Posting a Photo with Toddler Selling Balloons
- Socially Responsible Films Don't Have a ‘Type', Can Still be Entertaining, Says Deepika Padukone
- Lionel Messi Rated Best Player by Algorithm, Cristiano Ronaldo Tied at 25th Spot
- Couple in Tamil Nadu Receives Bouquet of Onions from Friends at Their Wedding
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders