Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Telecast

The Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played on Friday, December 27. The ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Odisha FC, who will playing the-r first match at their officially designated home venue, will look to make a mark in front of their home crowd when they lock horns with Jamshedpur FC. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC, who are on a four-match winless run, will eye bringing their campaign back on track in this away fixture. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Odisha head coach Josep Gombau said, "For sure, we still have a chance of making the top four. We may have played nine matches, but technically all of them were away. We are excited to finally play at our home (at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar). We now have three games here and all three are very important for us. Depending on what happens in these three, we will either have a chance to make the top four or not. We are working very hard and the boys are excited. I think if we can get the results from these three games, we will have a good chance. But we need to continue working hard."

On the other hand, Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo said, "We are working hard this week. We know that we have some very important players who are out due to injuries, but we are working with everyone in the squad. We have not come here just to play, but we have come here for a win."

Probable Line-ups:

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Shubham Sarangi, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Martin Guedes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Memo Moura, Isaac Vanmalsawma, CK Vineeth, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will start at 7:30PM on Friday, December 27. The Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture will be at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on TV?

The Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

