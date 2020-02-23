Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Football
1-min read

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Telecast, Prediction

Odisha FC host Kerala Blasters FC at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium in the Indian Super League.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 23, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Telecast, Prediction
Odisha FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

The Indian Super League 2019-20 will see a tough competition between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters on Sunday, February 23. The ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Odisha FC are currently only a position below Kerala FC at the sixth spot. The ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture will commence at 7:30 PM.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters Probable Line-up: Bilal Khan (GK), Lal Ruatthara, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Moustapha Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Holicharan Narzary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raju Gaikwad, Raphael Messi.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC Probable Line-up: Arshdeep Singh, Carlos Delgado, Mohammad Gaurav Bora, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Martin Perez Guedes, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Manuel Onwu.

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in ISL 2019-20. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Sunday, February 23. The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on TV?

The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match live streaming?

The live streaming of Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram