Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Telecast, Prediction

The Indian Super League 2019-20 will see a tough competition between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters on Sunday, February 23. The ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Odisha FC are currently only a position below Kerala FC at the sixth spot. The ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture will commence at 7:30 PM.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters Probable Line-up: Bilal Khan (GK), Lal Ruatthara, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Moustapha Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Holicharan Narzary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raju Gaikwad, Raphael Messi.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC Probable Line-up: Arshdeep Singh, Carlos Delgado, Mohammad Gaurav Bora, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Martin Perez Guedes, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Manuel Onwu.

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in ISL 2019-20. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Sunday, February 23. The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on TV?

The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match live streaming?

The live streaming of Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

