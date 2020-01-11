Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Telecast, Prediction

The match 57 of Indian Super League 2019-20 will see a clash between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC on January 11, Saturday. The ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. In their last outing, Odisha FC kept a clean sheet by registering a 2-0 win against Chennaiyin FC, whereas Mumbai City FC lost to ATK by the same scoreline. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC will commence at 7:30PM. The hosts Odisha FC are currently fifth with 15 points in 11 games while Mumbai City FC are just a place and point above.

Calling it an important encounter, Odisha head coach Josep Gombau said, "It's a very important game for us. It's a game that means much more than three points. It's a six-pointer. It's for the top four. It is a good moment to win this game and get this position. There will be six games more to play. We are confident. We are working hard. The boys are hungry, and I think we can do a good job against Mumbai."

On the other hand, Mumbai's assistant coach Marco Leite showed confidence in his team and said, "This game (against Odisha) is like every other game in the league, it will be difficult. We think that we are sharper than we were the last time we faced Odisha. That time we were facing some physical issues and now we're much better and more prepared. I'm sure Odisha will be equally prepared for the next game, but it will be a tough game for both teams. Both teams know each other, we have played them in pre-season and during the league. So, I predict a good game and I hope we win."

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Rowllin Borges, Mohamed Larbi, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match will start at 7:30PM on Saturday, January 11. The Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture will be at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match on TV?

The Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

