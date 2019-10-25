Take the pledge to vote

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATK vs Hyderabad FC Telecast

ATK host Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in the Indian Super League.

October 25, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATK vs Hyderabad FC Telecast
The Indian Super League 2019-20 will see a face-off between ATK and Hyderabad FC on Friday, October 25. The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Hyderabad FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. ATK, who lost their inaugural match to Kerala Blasters, will look to make things right for their side. Meanwhile, debutant Hyderabad FC, who will be playing their first-ever Indian Super League game, will eye to leave a mark. The Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Hyderabad FC will start at 7:30 pm.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hyderabad coach Phil Brown said, "It's a great game for us. Away from home, I couldn't think of a better venue. It's a fantastic city, Kolkata. And we are coming here to face a team that, history has proved, have played good football."

Meanwhile, ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas is expecting his side to earn fan's support. "We need to earn the support of the fans. To be fair, I don't just want to ask the fans to support us. The players on the pitch must prove it to the fans. Our chances of a win increase by 20 percent with the support of the fans. Without supporters, there is no football."

Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK Probable Line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC Probable Line-up vs ATK: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Rafael Gomez, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Giles Barnes, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh

What time will the Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Hyderabad FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Hyderabad FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between the ATK vs Hyderabad FC FC will be at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Hyderabad FC match on TV?

The ATK vs Hyderabad FC can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Hyderabad FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of ATK vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

