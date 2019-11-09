Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATK vs Jamshedpur FC Telecast

ATK will host Jamshedpur FC on November 9, Saturday, for the Indian Super League 2019-20 match number 19. The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. ATK will eye successive wins when they take on the Jamshedpur side at their home turf. Meanwhile, an unbeaten Jamshedpur FC, who held the defending champions Bengaluru FC to a draw in their last game, will be eyeing a victory in this Top 4 clash. The Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Jamshedpur FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Speaking on Jamshedpur's positive start, head coach Antonio Iriondo said, "I am happy with seven points. At the beginning of the league, it's a very good thing. Especially when you consider that we are a new team and we are trying to adjust. I think it's a very good situation to have seven points at this moment. We will keep improving and we will have the team that we want."

Meanwhile, ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas praised his side for keeping a clean sheet against Chennaiyin FC. "I think in the first-half, Chennaiyin had a few chances and we were also denied by a wrong offside call. But in the second-half, I thought my defence was tighter. We made some individual errors but that's the result of not attacking more in the second-half. But the defence was good, solid and positive. You can play well sometimes and not win but we won, which is why I think it was a good match for us," he said.

Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK Probable Line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das; Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia; Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC Probable Line-up vs ATK: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Keegan Pereira, Robin Gurung; Noe Acosta, Piti, Memo Moura; Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav, Sergio Castel.

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Jamshedpur FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Jamshedpur FC match will start at 7:30PM on Saturday, November 9. The ATK vs Jamshedpur FC fixture will be at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Jamshedpur FC match on TV?

The ATK vs Jamshedpur FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Jamshedpur FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of ATK vs Jamshedpur FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.