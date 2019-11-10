Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast

Bengaluru FC will host Chennaiyin FC on November 10, Sunday, for the Indian Super League 2019-20 match number 20. The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Both Bengaluru FC host Chennaiyin FC, the champions of the last two ISL seasons, have not been at their best this time around and suffer from similar problems. While the defending champions Bengaluru have played out three draws and are eighth on the table, 2017-18 champions Chennaiyin are rock bottom with just one draw to show for from three matches. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC will commence at 7:30 PM.

Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat, at the pre-match press conference, seemed hopeful of registering his team's first victory of the campaign with, perhaps, a little help from the home fans. "The last time we played Chennaiyin at home, we won 1-0 but it was a very tough match for us to win. It was our first game of the season (2018-19), so it was special. The supporters were happy as were we. They were helping us and giving us extra strength to win the game and get our first three points of the season. So, I hope it happens again."

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory's, on the other hand, said, "We've played particularly well in the last two matches at home. We've had about 40 shots in two games. 20 in each game. We know we should have scored as we had good opportunities in both games."

Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC Probable Line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Manuel Onwu, Sunil Chhetri

Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC Probable Line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Sunday, November 10. The Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will be at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on TV?

The Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

