Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Telecast

The Indian Super League 2019-20 returns to action after the international break with Bengaluru FC hosting Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday. The ISL 2019-20 fixture Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru will be looking to carry forward the momentum from their big win over Chennaiyin FC. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters, who are on a three-match winless streak, will be desperate to get their campaign on track. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Speaking ahead of the match, Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie said, "The most important thing is that as a club and as players, we are trying to do our best and achieve the best we can."

On the other hand, Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat said, "I think we are working hard from the start. We may have had our first victory of the season in the last match, but we could have won any of the other three matches we drew. The calendar is what it is, there's nothing we can do about that."

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Juanan Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Singh Khabra; Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu; Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh (GK); Mohammad Rakip, Abdul Hakku, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Mario Arques, Mouhamadou Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahul KP, Bartholomew Ogbeche

A total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will start at 7:30PM on Saturday, November 23. The Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match on TV?

The Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

