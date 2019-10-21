Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Telecast

Defending Champions Bengaluru FC will being their ISL 2019-20 campaign when they face last year's semi-finalists NorthEast United FC in the upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture on Monday, October 21. The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The second match of Indian Super League 2019-20 is a repear of last year's semi-final, where Bengalure FC knocked out NorthEast United to seal the final berth. Reigning champions Bengaluru FC will look to kick-off their title defence in style while NorthEast United FC will want to pick up from last season albeit without their main man Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has switched to Kerala Blasters and scored a brace on the opening night.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat has said that the team are concentrating on being competitive. "I think 'defending the title' is an English expression. We don't do such things in Spain. It's just one more team competing to get the trophy," he said. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture is schedule to start at 7:30PM.

This year total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30PM.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match on TV?

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

