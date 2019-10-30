Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Telecast

Chennaiyin FC will welcome two-time Indian Super League champions ATK on October 30, Wednesday. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK clash will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Chennaiyin FC, who have earned one point from two games, will look for a first victory of the season. The ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK fixture will commence at 7:30PM. Meanwhile, ATK who are coming into this encounter with a 5-0 victory over Hyderabad, will look to carry on their momentum in the away fixture.

Calling it an exciting contest, Chennaiyin head coach John Gregory said, "It's going to be exciting. I was delighted that we kept a clean sheet in our last match. The back four did well and we restricted Mumbai to just a couple of chances. It is always good when you come off the field not having conceded a goal and we hope to continue that into the season. That being said, ATK had an amazing victory the other night (against Hyderabad FC). Almost every opportunity they had, they scored. With Roy Krishna and David Williams up front, with these two in particular, we know that they will be very difficult to keep quiet."

On the other hand, ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas is wary of their opponents as they gear up for the clash. "(Chennaiyin are) Dangerous. I don't know Chennaiyin now, but I remember them from the past. Chennaiyin is a strong opponent. I absolutely respect the opponent, the coach, the players and the fans of Chennaiyin," he said.

This year total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC Probable Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis

Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK Probable Starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK match is scheduled to start at 7:30PM. The Chennaiyin FC vs ATK fixture will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK match on TV?

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs ATK, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

