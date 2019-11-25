Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Telecast

The Indian Super League 2019-20 returns to action after the international break. On Monday, November 25, John Gregory's Chennaiyin FC will host Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Both the teams, who are currently struggling in the bottom half of the ISL table, will try their level best to bag all three points. While Chennaiyin FC will be desperate to impress the home fans, ISL debutants Hyderabad FC will also have a pressure to prove their game. They have won just one of their four games in their debut season. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad FC will commence at 7:30 PM.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Matthew Kilgallon, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Abhishek Halder, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh

A total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Monday, November 25. The Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad FC match on TV?

The Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

