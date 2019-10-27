Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Telecast

ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City play their second match of the season with Chennai being the hosts.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 27, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
Photo from Chennaiyin FC's opener vs FC Goa. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC will welcome Mumbai City FC on Sunday, October 27 in Indian Super League 2019-20 match number 8. The ISL 2019-20 fixture Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, also called Marina Arena, in Chennai. Chennaiyin FC, who lost their opening game to FC Goa, will look to bounce back as they take on an in-form Mumbai side. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC, who picked up their first-ever victory in Kochi, will eye continuing the winning momentum as they gear up for their next away game.

Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa lauded his side for playing a 'wonderful game' against Kerala Blasters. "I think we played a wonderful game. From what I remember of the game, we had more of the ball, we had more opportunities to score and we did our job," he said.

When asked about their trip to down south, Costa said that his side will play 'to fight for the three points as always.'

Indian Super League 2019 Chennaiyin FC Probable Line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Karanjit Singh, Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Masih Saighani, Edwin Vanspaul, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

Indian Super League 2019 Mumbai City FC Probable Line-up for Chennaiyin FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Sarthak Golui, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30PM. The match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match on TV?

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

