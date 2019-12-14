Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FC Goa vs ATK Telecast, Prediction

The Indian Super League 2019-20 will see FC Goa take on ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday. FC Goa, who defeated Hyderabad FC 1-0 in their last game, will look to continue their winning run they take on ATK. On the other hand, an in-form ATK will be eyeing to continue their form in their upcoming away game. The Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs ATK will commence 7:30 pm.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas said, "For me, this is another match, but we will work triple. It is a difficult match because it is at Goa's home. They have always been an important team in the Hero ISL. Last season they were the finalists, and therefore we need to put in triple the effort."

On the other hand, FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera gave his views on the upcoming game against ATK, "I think it is a big challenge for us because we are playing against a very good team. I think they have made a lot of effort to become a good team. Honestly, I think ATK is my favourite to win the league because they have players with experience and a very good coach. Their performance has been very good."

Probable Line-ups:

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh.

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Agustin Iniguez, Edu Garcia, Sehnaj Singh, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, FC Goa vs ATK match start?

The ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs ATK match will start at 7:30 pm on Saturday, December 14. The FC Goa vs ATK fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, FC Goa vs ATK match on TV?

The FC Goa vs ATK match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, FC Goa vs ATK match on live streaming?

The live streaming of FC Goa vs ATK Indian Super League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

