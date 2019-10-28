Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture will be played between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC on October 28, Monday. The match 9 will be a repeat of last year's final where both sides locked horns and Blues emerged victorious. The Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. FC Goa, who registered a comfortable victory 3-0 in their inaugural encounter, will look to continue their winning run as they host Bengaluru. Meanwhile, reigning champions Bengaluru FC will eye to dominate the turf from the very first minute. If we look into their previous encounter then both the sides have met five times and the Blues have won on four occasions and the Gaurs have only one victory to their name. The ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match will commence at 7:30 pm.

Ahead of their encounter, Goa head coach Sergio Lobera said that his side is ready to take the Bengaluru challenge on Monday night. "The Chennaiyin game is the past and we need to look forward to the next match against Bengaluru FC. Last season, Bengaluru were very good, but we finished with the same number of points on the table. For us, it's a big challenge playing Bengaluru FC. Because, I think probably Bengaluru are the best team in the league," Lobero told the press at the pre-match conference.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC Head coach, Carles Cuadrat termed their opponent as a 'wonderful team.' "Goa is always a very demanding visit because they have a wonderful team. It's very similar to us that they have been with the same team for a long time."

This year total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC.

Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa probable Line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Seiminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh

Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC probable Line-up vs Goa FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Manuel Onwu, Sunil Chhetri

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between the FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match on TV?

The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.