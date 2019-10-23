Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast

Last season's runners-up FC Goa will welcome Chennaiyin FC for their opening encounter of Indian Super League 2019-20 on Wednesday (October 23). The ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. FC Goa will look to keep the home advantage and begin their season on a promising note. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC, who had a poor show last season, will eye for a better start as they gear up for their ISL opener. Football fans across the country are eager to see the arch-rivals lock horns on Wednesday night. The Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will commence at 7:30 pm.

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC, who lost to FC Goa in Hero Super League 2019 final earlier this year, calls their inaugural game a difficult test. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory said, "Goa have a team that's very settled for a long time. Under Sergio (Lobera) for two seasons, they almost had the same squad. The one or two adjustments that they made have only made them a better team. There's no game more difficult than a first away game against Goa."

On the other hand, FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera spoke about the importance of having talented players in the team. "For me, the performance of the Indian players is the most important. We always speak about foreign players, but I think it's very important to have talented Indian players. There have to be five foreign players in the first XI, which is why it's imperative to improve the level of Indian players. For me, it's impossible to win trophies without quality Indian players," he said.

This year total 10 team are participating in the tournament. The teams are Odisha FC,Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019- FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match on TV?

The FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

