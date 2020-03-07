Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast, Prediction

FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will lock horns in the second leg of the first semi-final of the Indian Super League 2019-20 on Saturday, March 7. The Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

FC Goa, who were handed 4-1 defeat by Chennaiyin FC in the first leg of ISL semi-final 1, will look to edge past the Chennai outfit in their home fixture.

In the ISL 2019-20 table, FC Goa finished in 1st position with 39 points, while Chennaiyin FC ended the league phase in 4th spot, with 29 points.

Owen Coyle, head coach of Chennaiyin FC, said, "We're playing against an outstanding team, a team that finished on top of the table for a reason. We have huge respect for FC Goa and that won't change. It's great to have any advantage and we have to make sure that we see the advantage through. We have to make sure that we are at our very best".

On the other hand, Clifford Miranda, FC Goa interim coach said, "It is a massive game. We have to win and overcome the deficit. But that does not mean that we will go all-out from minute one. It is 90 minutes and more. It will not be decided in the first 10-15 minutes. It will be throughout the period until the final whistle is blown. We will take it minute by minute".

The ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will commence at 7:30 pm.

Probable line-ups:

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas.

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa VS Chennaiyin FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 FC Goa VS Chennaiyin FC match will be played on Saturday at 7:30 pm, March 7. The FC Goa VS Chennaiyin FC fixture will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa VS Chennaiyin FC match on TV?

FC Goa VS Chennaiyin FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa VS Chennaiyin FC live streaming?

The live streaming of FC Goa VS Chennaiyin FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.