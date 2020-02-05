Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Football
1-min read

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Telecast, Prediction

Indian Super League 2019-20: FC Goa face Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 5, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Telecast, Prediction
FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)

FC Goa will take on Hyderabad FC on Wednesday, February 5, in a quest to go lead the Indian Super League 2019-20 points table. FC Goa is hosting Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. So far, Goa FC has lost just 3 matches out 15, with 9 victories and 3 draws. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC struggles to improve their ranking in the points table, who are currently settled at the bottom. The Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC will commence at 7:30 PM.

FC Goa's interim coach Clifford Miranda said, "My focus is on keeping the team together, to play together as a team as always, focus on each and every game. We have the quality in the team but our mindset has to be right."

Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa Probable line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabd FC probable line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sauvik Chakrabarti, Matthew Kilgallon, Adil Khan, Asish Rai, Hitesh Sharma, Marko Stankovic, Nikhil Poojary, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereira, Bobo.

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, February 5. The FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC fixture will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match on TV?

The FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC live streaming?

The live streaming of FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

