Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction

Hyderabad FC host FC Goa at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 8, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction
Hyderabad FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

The Indian Super League 2019-20 will see Hyderabad FC take on FC Goa on Sunday (December 8). The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa game will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. FC Goa, who are sitting on the fifth spot on the points table with 12 points from six games, will look to continue their momentum when they take on Hyderabad. On the other hand, bottom-placed Hyderabad FC will eye to turn the table of fortune. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa will start at 7:30 PM.

Goa's head coach Sergio Lobera spoke about their clash against Hyderabad, and said, "For us, it will be a difficult match against Hyderabad. All matches are difficult because this season I think all the teams are good competition. As you can see in the last matches with consecutive draws, it is difficult to win. Hyderabad played well in their last match against Bengaluru FC."

"I think over the last three years, this has been the most difficult season because the teams have signed bigger and better players. They are very competitive teams. If you want to win the league, you should think about winning all the matches. You need a very good squad. You need different players for different situations," he added.

Probable Line-ups:

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Matthew Kilgallon, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Marko Stankovic, Laldanmawia Ralte, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match will start at 7:30 PM on Sunday, December 8. The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa fixture will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match on TV?

The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram