Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction

The Indian Super League 2019-20 will see Hyderabad FC take on FC Goa on Sunday (December 8). The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa game will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. FC Goa, who are sitting on the fifth spot on the points table with 12 points from six games, will look to continue their momentum when they take on Hyderabad. On the other hand, bottom-placed Hyderabad FC will eye to turn the table of fortune. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa will start at 7:30 PM.

Goa's head coach Sergio Lobera spoke about their clash against Hyderabad, and said, "For us, it will be a difficult match against Hyderabad. All matches are difficult because this season I think all the teams are good competition. As you can see in the last matches with consecutive draws, it is difficult to win. Hyderabad played well in their last match against Bengaluru FC."

"I think over the last three years, this has been the most difficult season because the teams have signed bigger and better players. They are very competitive teams. If you want to win the league, you should think about winning all the matches. You need a very good squad. You need different players for different situations," he added.

Probable Line-ups:

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Matthew Kilgallon, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Marko Stankovic, Laldanmawia Ralte, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match will start at 7:30 PM on Sunday, December 8. The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa fixture will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match on TV?

The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

