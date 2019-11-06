Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Telecast

Hyderabad FC will roll out the carpet for NorthEast United FC on Wednesday, November 6. The Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Hyderabad FC will eye to register their second win in a row at home whey they face the NorthEast side. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC, who are unbeaten so far, will be looking to take an early advantage in the upcoming away game. The Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC will commence at 7:30 pm.

Hyderabad FC head coach, Phil Brown has expressed his wary due to the injuries he had on his side. He further added that he will rather wait for the D-Day before finalising his starting XI. "I don't think we've moved past all the injuries. We've still got a fairly extensive treatment room. What we intended to do on Saturday was to focus on what we had and not on what we didn't have. It wasn't about how beautiful we played. It was about how strong we played."

Hailing the Highlanders for their approach towards the game, Brown said, ""We are coming up against a very strong team. They've got a lot of discipline about their team. They're not wide open. They play a very, very organized game defensively. They have a strike force with Asamoah Gyan, who is capable of winning a game of football on his own. But we have a team of characters."

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC head coach Robert Jarni called the Hyderabad outfit an unpredictable side. "We have seen Hyderabad's games. You never know how they will play and they can surprise you. They won the last match and will be confident. We will need to be prepared. They were outplayed by Kerala but somehow managed to find two goals and win the match."

Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC Probable line-ups vs NorthEast United FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Abhishek Halder, Rohit Kumar, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh

Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC Probable line-ups vs Hyderabad FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Asamoah Gyan

This year total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams include Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match will start at 7:30 pm on Sunday, November 6. The Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture will be at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match on TV?

The Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019- Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

