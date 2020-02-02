Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Telecast

Jamshedpur FC will take on ATK in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 match on February 2, Sunday. The ISL 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. In their last match, which was held on January 23, Jamshedpur FC lost to Chennaiyin FC 4-1. On the other hand, ATK defeated NorthEast United 1-0. The ISL 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK will commence at 7.30PM.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Antonio Iriondo said ahead of the match, "Yes, we think we still have a chance to make it to the play-offs. The match is probably the most important match of the season because we are playing against a great team. It is a big challenge for us. It is probably our last chance to fight for top-four."

On the other hand, ATK head coach Antonio Habas said, "It is very difficult to play because the last matches in the competition it is limited to stress. This stress sometimes is not good for football. We have just four matches in the competition. We want to get our objectives and targets."

Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande

ATK Possible Starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Agus Garcia, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Mandi Sosa, Jayesh Rane, Javi Hernandez, Balwant Singh, Roy Krishna

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK match on TV?

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs ATK match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

