Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Telecast, Team News

The ongoing Indian Super League 2019-20 will see Jamshedpur FC take on FC Goa on February 19, Wednesday. The match will be played at Jamshedpur FC's home ground JRD Tata Sports Complex stadium at 7:30PM. This is FC Goa's last league stage match and one point is enough for them to seal a spot in the group stage of AFC Champions League. If FC Goa lose today, ATK will have the chance to take the spot in their final league game against defending champions Bengaluru FC.

Jamshedpur FC are currently at the 8th position in the ISL standings with 18 points. FC Goa are at the top of the league with 36 points. Jamshedpur FC have played 17 games winning just four matches while FC Goa emerged victorious in 11 of the 17 fixtures they have played.

Jamshedpur FC faced against Hyderabad FC in their last match with the fixture ending in a draw. FC Goa, on the other hand, defeated Mumbai City FC by 5-2.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande.

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Saviour Gama, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Len Doungel, Ferran Corominas.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match will start at 7:30PM on Wednesday, February 19. Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa fixture will be played at JRD Tata Sports Complex stadium in Jamshedpur.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa FC match on TV?

The 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match can be viewed on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019- 20 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.