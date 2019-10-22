Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Telecast

The upcoming fixture of Indian Super League 2019-20 will see Jamshedpur FC face Odisha FC on Tuesday, October 22. The ISL 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC game will be played at the JRD TATA Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Jamshedpur FC will look to start their campaign on a positive note as they host Odisha. Meanwhile, Odisha FC, who will play their maiden match in ISL, will look to produce a clinical show in their away game. Both the sides have a Spain connect as their respective head coaches, Antonio Iriondo (Jamshedpur) and Josep Gombau (Odisha), are Spaniards. This encounter between these two East Indian teams will give birth to a new football rivalry. The Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC will commence at 7:30 pm.

Odisha FC, who will play their first-ever Indian Super League game, are hoping to go home with three points. Speaking to the media at the pre-match press conference, Odisha head coach Josep Gombau said, "Now, we start a new journey. I think something good is in store here because I know a lot of the players. We have a good squad. All the signings have been done to increase the level of the team. We are excited and want to go out and do the job."

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC head coach Antonio Iriondo wants his home base to fall in love with his team's style of play. "I know that we have a good fanbase. The most important thing is to make them as happy as we can. It's not only about the results or winning and losing; it's also about making them fall in love with our style of play. We need to make sure they can enjoy every time they come to the stadium. The team is always going to give it's 100%. We hope that we can make them happy and win every match," the Spaniard said.

This year total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between the Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will be at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match on TV?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

