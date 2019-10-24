Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Telecast
Kerala Blasters FC face Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in the Indian Super League.
Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC (Photo Credit: KBFC/Twitter)
The upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture will see Kerala Blasters take on Mumbai City FC on Thursday, October 24. The ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Kerala FC, who had defeated ATK in their opening match, will look to continue their winning run when they host the Mumbai side. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC, who will play their ISL opener, will hope to start their campaign on a winning note. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC game will begin at 7:30 pm.
Kerala Blasters head coach is seeking consistency from his side against Mumbai. "A team is all about consistency and building relationships. We had a very difficult pre-season. We won the last game, which is a top result. We were against a good team. We had a very difficult pre-season, especially at center-back and midfield, we didn't build any relationships and consistency. Sahal was away for four weeks. We lost Sandesh (Jhingan) and our other two center-backs got injuries," he said.
For Kerala, Mario Arques won't feature in Thursday night's game as he picked up an injury during their ISL opener against ATK.
Calling it a difficult task to choose the playing XI against Kerala, Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa said, We have (Rowllin) Borges and Raynier (Fernandes) this season. The good thing is that I have a lot of options among the Indian players. It is not an easy decision to choose my starting 11 from a squad of 25. It is not an easy decision for any coach. Fortunately, I have a lot of Indian players with a lot of quality in different positions."
Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC Probable Line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mouhamadou Gning, Jessel Carneiro, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche
Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC Probable Line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Sarthak Golui, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou
What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC match start?
The ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between the Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC match on TV?
The Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC match on live streaming?
The live streaming of Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
