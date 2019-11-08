Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Telecast

The Indian Super League 2019-20 match 18 will see Kerala Blasters FC host Odisha FC on November 8, Friday. The Indian Super League 2019-20 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Kerala Blasters FC, who were handed defeat in their previous two encounters, will look to bounce back when they take on Odisha. On the other hand, Odisha FC, who are coming to this fixture with a 4-2 away win over Mumbai City FC, will eye continuing their winning momentum. The ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC fixture will begin at 7:30PM. With Odisha FC being a rechristened version of Delhi Dynamos, the sides will be meeting for the first time in Indian Super League's history.

Hailing his side for performing well, Odisha FC's head coach Josep Gombau said, "Last week in Mumbai, it was a very good game from our side, and we come here with confidence. We have prepared for the game against Kerala Blasters well. We had enough time to prepare for the game and we have come here to try and win."

Meanwhile, Kerala FC coach Eelco Schattorie has urged his side to stick together and win three points. "I am happy to survive this game with three points or maybe one and get to the break. Hopefully we will get some time to recover. Hopefully in the coming game, we can stick together, get the support from the fans and get through this to get into the break," he said.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC Probable Line-up vs Odisha FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Mouhamadou Gning, Jessel Carneiro, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC Probable Line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Rana Gharami, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Diawandou Diagne, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams include Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match will start at 7:30PM on Friday, November 8. The Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match on TV?

The Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

