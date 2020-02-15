Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC Telecast, Prediction

Indian Super League 2019-20: Kerala Blasters FC host Bengaluru FC in the southern derby at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 15, 2020, 3:35 PM IST
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC Telecast, Prediction
Kerala Blasters. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Struggling Kerala Blasters will go head to head against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 on Saturday (February 15). The Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi, where the former team will host Bengaluru FC on their home ground. In ISL 2019-20 season, while Bengaluru FC are at third position with 29 points in 16 matches, Kerala Blasters are lagging behind with just 15 points in 16 matches. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC will commence at 7:30 PM.

At the pre-match conference, Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat said, "Every game is important. It is good news that we are already in the playoffs. It was one of the targets before this season. Now the target is to play in ACL. We will work to get the points to get closer to that. It is not in our hands but we will try to do the job. There will be no rotations. We want to get the maximum points. We will treat it as a normal match".

Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters Probable Line-up: Bilal Khan (GK), Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Seityasen Singh, Moustapha Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Holicharan Narzary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC Probable Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown.

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in ISL. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Saturday, February 15. The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match on TV?

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

