Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast

Kerala Blasters FC will meet Chennaiyin FC in their upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture on February 1, Saturday. The ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC South Indian Derby will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. In the last week, Kerala Blasters FC lost to FC Goa 3-2, whereas Chennaiyin FC kept a clean sheet with a 4-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. The ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC will kick off at 7:30 pm.

Kerala assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed said, "I think there's a process. The club changed the entire philosophy. From going to a different set of coaches, to a new direction with a new coach. It's a process. Results haven't come, unfortunately, but the team has been playing some fantastic football."

Probable line-ups:

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Mohamad Rakip, Abdul Hakku, Jeakson Singh, Mario Arques, Sergio Cidoncha, Halicharan Narzary, Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Saturday, February 1. The Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match on TV?

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

