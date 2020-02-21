Take the pledge to vote

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast, Team News

ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC host Chennaiyin FC as both teams look to seal the last place in the playoffs.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 21, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast, Team News
Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credit: ISL Media)

The ongoing Indian Super League 2019-20 will, on Friday, see a high stake face-off between hosts Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC. Mumbai City FC will try to edge past Chennaiyin FC and will eye a qualifying position in the playoffs to the Indian Super League while Chennaiyin FC will look to do the same. Mumbai City FC have 26 points from 17 matches, while Chennaiyin FC have 25 points from 16 matches. The Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will commence at 7:30PM at Mumbai Football Arena stadium.

Mumbai City FC, in their previous match, lost to FC Goa 5-2 while Chennaiyin FC stunned ATK by the scoreline of 3-1.

Mumbai City FC will not have Sarthak Golui and Serge Kevyn in the roster but will see Amine Chermiti make a comeback from suspension. Chennaiyin have no injuries or suspensions to worry about.

Probable Starting Line-up for Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mohammad Rafique, Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sourav Das, Rowllin Borges, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti

Probable Starting Line-up for Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Laldinliana Renthlei, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on TV?

The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match can be viewed on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
