Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Telecast
Mumbai City FC host FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League.
Mumbai City FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
Mumbai City FC will host FC Goa in the upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture on Thursday (November 7). The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai City FC, who were defeated by Odisha FC in their last fixture, will look to register a win on their home turf. Meanwhile, FC Goa was held a draw with NorthEast United in their previous game, will to produce a clinical show in their upcoming outing. The Indian Super league 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa game will commence at 7:30 pm. Both sides have failed to register a win in their previous encounters and will eye to get their respective campaigns back on track.
FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera expressed his disappointment for his side's poor show against NorthEast United. "In the last match, I think we lost two points because the start of that match was very good. I think the team created a lot of chances. I am not happy with the result of the last match because the game-management during the match was not good by us. And when you don't score and concede from your own mistakes, it's possible to draw or lose the match."
Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC's head coach Jorge Costa has asked his side to focus and fight till the last minute. " Tomorrow we must be focused, 100 percent professional and fight till the end to win all three points. I will find solutions, not excuses whatever the result of the game. My job is to find the best XI to play, the best way to play and to put my players to work, to fight and give everything to the club," he said.
Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC Probable line-ups vs FC Goa: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Valpuia, Mohammed Rafique, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Serge Kevyn, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti
Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa Probable line-ups vs Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh
This year total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams include Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.
What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match start?
The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match will start at 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 7. The Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa fixture will be at the Mumbai Football Arena.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match on TV?
The Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa on live streaming?
The live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
